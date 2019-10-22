Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan’s First Look Receives Love From B-Town

The film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is already in news ever since the makers have announced the project. To keep the excitement going, recently, the makers unveiled posters of, Ajay Devgn as ‘Tanaji Malusare’ and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The character posters will leave you in awe with Ajay’s fierce look while Saif’s charm and his never before seen avatar making the internet go gaga over them.

The three posters have piqued people’s excitement about the film and we are sure you cannot wait to see these two-star battle on the big screen. But wait it gets better! The film will release in 3D.

Across India, history books have triumphed praises about the courage and bravery of Taanaji Malusare, the Subedar of the Maratha Regiment under the command of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his devoted comrade and friend. Taanaji is known as one of the valiant Maratha warriors, and megastar Ajay Devgn is all set to bring his epic story to the big screen with a Magnum Opus releasing in 2019!

Here is how the poster took the Bollywood industry and the critics by storm:

Suniel Shetty

Absolutely stunning AJ 💪🏽. https://t.co/Pb1yptd1Eq — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 21, 2019

Anil Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Riteish Deshmukh

Incredible first look of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior – @ajaydevgn looks smashing- Can’t wait to see this one on the big screen- best wishes to the entire team. #HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/lz7DivdhSB — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2019

Amish Tripathi

Abhishek Bachchan

Yes!!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 awesome sauce. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 21, 2019

The poster conceptualize and designed by Rahul Nanda and his team.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Directed by Om Raut, will release on 10th Jan 2020.

