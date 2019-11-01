War Box Office: It Still Has Audiences Rooting For It, Film Scores Well In 4th Week

Even though screens and shows for War were massively reduced not just due to big release Housefull 4 but also Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China, it managed to fetch audiences wherever it was playing. It first stayed afloat during the opening weekend when pre-Diwali season resulted in limited footfalls.

However, just like it happened with all other films in the running, even War managed to record very good collections all over on Monday and then days post that.

In any case, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is a set film and that further ensured that audience footfalls were consistent. As a result, the overall collections for the Siddharth Anand directed film now stand at 314.67 crores.

That said, it will fall short of lifetime numbers of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan [321 crores].

