War Box Office Early Trends Day 1: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Rewrite HISTORY

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer action extravaganza War has taken the unprecedented opening at the Box Office. The film was always expected to take a bumper start and the advance booking trends were also suggesting the same.

War took a flying start on Wednesday morning and recorded by far the best occupancies of this year. Good word of mouth and the national holiday benefit further helped it maintain the momentum and the YRF finally created the history.

As per early trends, War has crossed the epic 50 crores mark at the Box Office on Day 1 and that too with Hindi prints only. The final opening number can turn out to be even better if mass centers report better than estimated and that will easily make it best Bollywood opener of All Time beating Thugs Of Hindostan’s 50.75 crores from Hindi.

This is a big achievement for the film considering it had to face competition from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker. The film was released on less than 4000 screens which is way less than the screen size of TOH. If it would’ve got a similar release size, the numbers could’ve been atleast 10% better.

Tiger Shroff recently opened up about War’s clash with Sye Raa and said that there’s a market for every film these days. He also added that he is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi who spearhead the cast of that multilingual film.

“I am big fan of both of them (Amitabh Bachchan and Choranjeevi). Nowadays, I feel that there is a market for every film so, I think every films should do good business, and I wish them all the best,” said Tiger, while interacting with the media at India’s biggest tricking championship organised by Fly Zone Fitness on Sunday in Mumbai.

