Joker Box Office Review: Joaquin Phoenix’s Film, With A Small Release, Will Enjoy A Long Run

Joker Box Office Review: Star Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy

Director: Todd Phillips

Producers: Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Joker Box Office Review: Expectations

Heath Ledger immortalised the character of Joker in Christopher Nolan’s superhero film The Dark Knight back in 2008. He played the negative character with so much conviction that people consider it one of the best performances ever. Even the film has got a cult status among the audience.

Now Todd Phillips brings back the Joker and gets Joaquin Phoenix to play the role and give it a new dimension. The trailers promised a spectacular film and performance after The Dark Knight and the audience finally expected an act on par with the one of Heath Ledger.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) which was a sequel to 2008 film earned 33 crores at Indian Box Office. This one comes 7 years later and at a time when the Hollywood market in India has improved by leaps and bounds. The expectations were good from the film but it has clashed with two big Indian releases War & Sye Raa.. and hence has got a very small release. So, Joker might have been carrying good potential at Indian Box Office but it has been cut short by the release schedule.

Joker Box Office Review: Impact

Joker is extremely disturbing, depressing & dark something which the audience already expects from it. The film totally rides on the story of a villainous character and the circumstances which changed him to be like that. The screenplay sucks you into the dark and brutal world of Joker in no time and as the movie progresses you have no option but admire the writers for their brutal but honest screenplay.

There are several scenes that will make you anxious or feel a bit unstable and that’s the beauty of the film. Joaquin Phoenix’s sheer hard work and dedication is visible as he plays the psychic character. His whole character arc is worth all the praise and his laughter will stay with you for a long time.

Overall, Joker delivers what it promised and that’s a big plus for the film.

Joker Box Office Review: Prospects

The film has been released on a very less number of screens – 500 approx. The capacity is less so it won’t be able to do very good business at the Box Office. Joker is likely to have an opening in 4-5 crores range and from here it will sustain well at the Box Office and can do lifetime biz of around 50 crores.

