War Box Office Day 7 Advance Booking: All Set For Yet Another Monumental Day

War Box Office Day 7 Advance Booking: Dussehra is here & it’s another added advantage for this Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer. The movie is attaining heights no-trade pundit predicted. The movie might just cross the 200 crore mark today and that means in just 7 days.

Let’s analyze the advance booking trend for today, and see how it’s faring in the major regions over the country.

Mumbai:

It’s naturally better than yesterday but still average as compared to other parts of the country. The fast-filling range over here is still 10-15%. The scenario always changes by the evening and all of that adds to the humongous daily numbers of the film.

Delhi:

Delhi is WAY BETTER! It was 20% by this time yesterday and now it’s anywhere between 40-45% which is a huge thing. Even the 4DX version is almost getting all full.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is more or less as similar as yesterday but it’s picking up. This along with Hyderabad has been major territories for the film. As of now 50-55% shows are getting full compared to yesterday’s 65-70%. Apart from a couple of shows, even the 4DX version is almost full.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad, too, is as same as yesterday but it has a better scope of picking up today being a holiday. Over 70% of the shows are filling fast and many are already full.

Ahmedabad, Chennai & Chandigarh:

Ahmedabad is better than yesterday and more than 15-20% shows are filling fast. Chennai, comparatively, is doing better than Chandigarh.

