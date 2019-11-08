War Box Office Day 37: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Continues To Pull Audience Even In The 5th Week

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s action extravaganza continued to fetch money at the Box Office even its 5th week. The much loved big YRF film earned 2.35 crores in its 5th week which was not a big drop from the 4th week.

The 5-week total business of War is 317.02 crores and it’s fantastic.

War is 6th highest grosser ever of Bollywood and top grosser of 2019 as it has crossed all the top grossers of this year including Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike & Bharat.

The lifetime business of War is likely to be around 318 crores mark which means it’s a Hit despite having a huge budget of around 155 crores.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor & Ashutosh Rana. Commenting on its success, Ashutosh, who has played Colonel Luthra in the film, said it is a classic appealing to both masses and classes.

“Everyone desires to watch a good film. We should view the success of the film not in terms of the amount it collected on Box Office but the number of people who watch it and appreciate it, which is very fulfilling and satisfying. There’s a global economic slump, and people hardly watch two out of 10 films in such a case. War being part of those films is a matter of pride.

“A film’s success is tested by how many times people watch it. A classic film is for the masses and classes, and War is one,” Rana told IANSlife.

