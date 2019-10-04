War Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Calm Before The ‘Weekend Storm’

War Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: From a humongous 80-85% day 1 morning occupancy, this Hrithik Roshan &Tiger Shroff starrer faced a routine drop in the morning shows. On its day 2, the movie opened with 50-55% which still was a good sign because it was a working day.

On its day 3, the movie has dropped further as far as morning occupancy is concerned. This was bound to happen for two reasons – the record-breaking day 1 and the fact that it has an extended weekend. It released on a Wednesday and will enjoy a 5-day-weekend. Also, the movie has a holiday (Dussehra) in week 2.

War has opened to a 25-30% morning shows on its day 3. This is a usual drop as it’s a consecutive working day but it will surely pick up on the weekdays. War has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities. Tiger recently said, “I am both nervous and excited. I am very excited because I got the opportunity to work with my hero. It is a huge opportunity for me. I am working with Yash Raj Films for the first time, and of course my director Siddharth Anand… he is fantastic. I am looking forward to working with him again in ‘Rambo’.”

Talking about Hrithik, also known for his dance moves and acting skills, Tiger said: “It was amazing — such an easy experience. He is such a good dancer, so he is equally good in action. Action is all about timing. Whenever we fought each other, our (action) sequences were complementing so well.” The film hailed as a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

