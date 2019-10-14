War Box Office Day 12: Fantastic After 2nd Weekend, Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Brace Up For 300 Crore Club

War had another superb day at the box office with collections further zooming to 14 crores*. The film has seen good momentum building over the weekend and as a result Sunday was huge too.

The Siddharth Anand directed film now stands at 271.75 crores* and now the game is on for the 300 Crore Club entry. This is practically the only Hindi film that is going business at the box office though Hollywood’s Joker has eaten up some share of its collections. It would have a lifetime in the range of 60 crores and at least half of it could well have come in the kitty of War had it been a solo release on Gandhi Jayanti. That said, the film that was supposed to be its competition, Sye Ra Narasmiha Reddy, has actually ended up making zero difference to the collections of War as it has faded away from the first day of release itself.

Now Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are bracing up for their first ever 300 Crore Club film. Hrithik has seen his biggest ever in the form of Krrish 3 which has now been surpassed. As for Tiger Shroff, he has gone far ahead of Baaghi 2. Both the actors would be enjoying their debut triple century in the coming weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

