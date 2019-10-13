War Box Office Day 12 Advance Booking: In Hrithik Roshan VS Tiger Shroff, Entertainment Won!

War Box Office Day 12 Advance Booking: This actioner has been a party for Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff. From breaking the box office records to creating hysteria in the cinema halls, the movie has been loved like anything.

Let’s analyze how’s the movie faring in the major regions of the country.

Mumbai:

It’s a tad bit better than yesterday. Around 20% of the shows are in the fast filling category. It’s a Sunday and Mumbai will definitely contribute big to the total of the movie. The MX4D and 4DX versions are as usual ordinary.

Delhi:

Surprisingly, Delhi is in a somewhat similar range as Mumbai. Usually, over the weekdays and yesterday too, Delhi was doing better than Mumbai. Today, it’s in the range of 20-25%. It’s to be seen how does this affect the total day collections of the film.

Bengaluru:

Continuing its tradition, Bengaluru rocks with a limited number of shows. Around 60-65% shows are filling fast and some of them are already sold out. War is not ready to budge in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad:

Sunday is running riot for War. The shows got reduced this week for Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink but the remaining ones are going filling fast at the rate of 70%.

Ahmedabad, Chandigarh & Chennai:

Ahmedabad is slightly better than yesterday. A surprising thing here is, more shows are getting sold out and fewer of them are filling fast. Chandigarh is nothing great, handful of shows are left in Chennai and they’re doing well.

