Vikram Vedha stayed stable on Tuesday, though just about, as 5.77 crores* came in. On Monday the film had collected 5.39 crores so the good thing is that the collections grew a little. Otherwise, it could very well have fallen by at least 10% and came into the 4.75 crores zone. However, it didn’t happen and that’s a relief in itself.

It isn’t surprising though to see these kinds of numbers on Tuesday since today is Dusshehra and hence evening and night shows were better yesterday. That said, it was expected that the collections would grow by around 10% and get into the 6 crores range. Even for a film which isn’t doing good business and staying quite average, a partial long weekend could have helped the cause a bit. However that didn’t quite happen and hence the Gayatri-Pushkar directed film is continuing to do business on the lower side, which is heartening since the content is good.

So far, Vikram Vedha has collected 48.20 crores* and as you read this, the 50 crores mark would have been crossed. That said, it’s happening after five and a half days when actually the feat should have been accomplished over the weekend itself in the bare minimum case scenario. This one had seemed like a straightforward 100 Crore Club film in the making and even that wouldn’t have been actually enough. However for now it would find itself in 80-90 crores zone at best.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

