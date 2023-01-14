Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): This Friday fans have witnessed not double or triple but four times dhamaka at the box office. On Jan 10 we saw a high-voltage clash of Kollywood films Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu. However, two days later, Tollywood films Chiranjeevi headlined Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna-led Veera Simha Reddy locked horns at the box office. But who do you think is leading the race?

Interestingly, despite back-to-back flops, Chiranjeevi is leading the pre-release game with his Waltair Veerayya. Earlier during the pre-release of the films, Balakrishna’s film earned 61.80 crores from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Chiru’s film earned around 72.50 crores.

As per the Early Trends flowing, the film has surpassed Varisu and Thunivu collections and made a mark for itself. According to the latest media reports, the film has opened to 32-34 crore gross countrywide. Well, its Day 1 collection is better than what Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay headlined Varisu. Balakrishna is riding on the success of his Akhanda.

Meanwhile, earlier we told you Balakrishna’s film, Veera Simha Reddy, Theatrical rights of the rest of India and overseas are valued at 5 crores and 6.50 crores respectively. Taking these numbers into consideration, worldwide theatrical rights stand at 73.30 crores. Veera Simha Reddy has also hit the US market at 29 locations with 62 shows.

Well, looks like Balakrishna’s fans have huge expectations from the film as the actor is reportedly playing a double role in it.

This evening we brought you, Waltair Veerayya‘s movie review and said that Chiranjeevi crackles in a story that could’ve been a mega-ultra-pro-max mass masala entertainer. Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated the film with 2 stars.

