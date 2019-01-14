Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 3: Has A Very Good Weekend, Is Heading For A Superb Lifetime

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 3: There is good news for Bollywood right at the onset of 2019. Uri – The Surgical Strike, first major release of the year, has emerged as the first Hit of 2019. The film is exceeding expectations with every passing day, what with double digit score been registered on Saturday as well as Sunday.

While Friday (8.20 crore) was more than double of predictions (3-4 crore), Saturday saw very good growth with 12.43 crore coming in. Later, Sunday turned out to be even better with a massive score of 15 crore*. This is simply fantabulous as 35.63 crore* have already been collected, a number that many believed before release would be the lifetime number of the film.

The film marks the entry of director Aditya Dhar into the big scheme of things as Bollywood now has another filmmaker to reckon with. As for producer Ronnie Screwvala, he has yet again made a name for himself in the industry with back to back successes of Kedarnath and now Uri: The Surgical Strike. As the ex-head honcho of UTV, he turned independent and is now making some truly interesting and diverse concept based films.

As for Uri: The Surgical Strike, the film can now go anywhere and it is tough to put a lifetime number on it as yet. While a 75 crore total is now definitely on the cards, stability over the weekdays would indicate if Vicky Kaushal could well be aiming for a 100 Crore Club entry here in his first stint as a central protagonist in a major commercial film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!