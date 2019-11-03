Ujda Chaman Box Office Day 2: Sunny Singh Starrer Grows On Saturday!

As expected, Ujda Chaman showed growth on Saturday as 3.30 crores came in. For a small film like this which has been made at a miniscule budget, the collections so far are fair enough. Of course had the collections doubled up from 2.35 crores of Friday, it would have been a far more positive sign. Still, there is one more day left for the weekend and it would be interesting to see if there is further growth today at least on the same lines as Saturday.

Typically, with this kind of trending, the growth on Sunday isn’t exactly in the same ratio. However, even if the film manages to come close to the 4 crores mark on Sunday, it would be fair enough for the Abhishek Pathak directed film.

So far, Ujda Chaman has collected 5.65 crores* and the opening weekend would be in the vicinity of 10 crores, which is on the same lines as what a far more hyped film like Saand Ki Aankh had collected in its entire first week and that too with a big holiday falling in between. Still, the film’s lead actor Sunny Singh would be hoping that his film continues to rake in good numbers during the weekdays as well since on immediate Friday arrives Bala and that would fetch quite some attention of the audiences.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

