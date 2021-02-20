With no awareness whatsoever around the film, Tuesdays & Fridays took a negligible opening at the box office. The collections stayed under the 10 lakhs* mark and that is pretty much on the expected lines as even the way it arrived was akin to a token release.

Advertisement

In fact, it is surprising that why did the film not see a straight-to-OTT release, considering similar genre flick like Ginny Weds Sunny too had opted for the digital platform arrival. To release the film in theatres and that too with no promotion, marketing or buzz generation whatsoever was always going to be counterproductive.

Advertisement

Of course, given the names involved (Super Cassettes Industries and Bhansali Productions), it would have been a conscious call to bring the film in a way that it eventually came. Moreover, the content too hasn’t emerged as the kind that would have in any case fetched much of an audience, even if it had come on a regular Friday with adequate promotion.

In that sense, the film will just have a token stay in theatres for a week and soon enough without leaving a trace at the box office, one can expect it to arrive on OTT and satellite medium.

*Estimates. Final box office numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay To Face One More Villain In Vidyut Jammwal Along With Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Thalapathy 65?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube