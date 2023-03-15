After being marginally below Tamasha when it came to the first three-day numbers, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has raced far ahead of it after its Week One (first 7 days) run. That was always going to be on the cards since the appreciation is more and then the big Saturday and Sunday were yet to come for the film. With that happening and then the two weekdays which followed, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has now accumulated 82.31 crores and in the process emerged as the fourth biggest Week One score for the actor.

This is how the Top-10 Week One (first 7 days) score for Ranbir Kapoor starrers looks like:

Sanju – 202.51 crores Brahmastra – 170 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 106.60 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 82.31 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 80.19 crores Rockstar – 67.50 crores Barfi – 57.50 crores Raajneeti – 54.75 crores Tamasha – 53.46 crores Besharam – 50 crores

As can be seen, while Sanju and Brahmastra were unassailable to begin with, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has continued to maintain its lead, be it the opening day, the opening weekend or the opening week. The Ayan Mukherji-directed film had scored a century after its first week, though Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has fallen short by a few crores. It would have been good though had it happened since it would have set the film on a very good footing. Nonetheless, what it has scored so far is also good enough and keeps it ahead of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Between Rockstar to Besharam, the only film which had continued to keep audiences interested was Barfi and that film had scored a century. The same was the case with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil too, though it covered lesser distance between its Week One score of 80.19 crores to a lifetime of 112.50 crores. In that perspective, Ranbir Kapoor would be aiming to have his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to cover a much larger distance from here to the target score of 130 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

