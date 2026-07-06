Toy Story 5 Japan Box Office: Opening Weekend Update( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The Pixar sequel records one of the biggest three-day opening weekends of all time for Hollywood at the box office in Japan. Toy Story 5 has also registered the biggest attendance for Hollywood films in their opening weekends. The movie has surpassed its predecessor, posting the franchise’s best debut in Japan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is inching closer to the $800 million milestone worldwide. If it remains strong in Japan, the movie will soon achieve solid global milestones. It is already the third-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide, but that could change in the upcoming weeks. Back home, it might not face much stronger competition from Minions 3, owing to its underperformance, which would mean it will have a better hold there too.

Toy Story 5 at the box office in Japan

Toy Story 5 opened with solid numbers at the box office in Japan. Based on the numbers provided by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the Pixar sequel collected an estimated ¥2.57 billion in its three-day opening weekend in Japan, which is around $16 million. It beats Toy Story 4‘s $15.7 million as the biggest debut of the franchise at the box office in Japan.

It posted 1.7 million admissions, the highest attendance ever for Hollywood films on their opening weekends. The Pixar movie has registered the biggest three-day debut of all time for Hollywood in local currency and the 10th biggest in USD. Sunday was reportedly the biggest-ever recorded by any Hollywood movie in Japan, in local currency.

More about the movie

The film follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as their roles are challenged by the arrival of electronics, a new threat that transforms the way children play and puts their place in Bonnie’s world at risk. Toy Story 5 was released in Japan on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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