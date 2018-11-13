Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Finally Enters The Highest Grossers Of 2018; Eliminates Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Amidst all the buzz and hype, Thugs Of Hindostan hit the cinemas during Diwali. Excited to watch the face-off between living the legend Amitabh Bachchan and Superstar Aamir Khan, people flocked the theatres on the opening day. But from the second day onwards, the negative reviews and social media trolls took a toll on the collection of the movie. Despite the under-performance at the box office, the movie has entered into the list of top 10 highest grossing movies and eliminated Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

After creating a history by raking 50.75 crores (Hindi Version) on the first day, Thugs Of Hindostan started dwindling at the box office. After collecting 119 crores in its 4-day extended weekend, the movie made mere 5.50 crores on its first Monday i.e. fifth day. The total stands at 124.50 crores.

Even though the movie has failed big time due to flawed content, it has surpassed many successful outings of the year to enter in the list top 10 highest grossers of 2018. Aamir Khan starrer toppled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Badhaai Ho (116.85* crores) and Raazi (123.17 crores) and currently stands at seventh position in the list below Stree (129.21 crores). In the meanwhile, it has also eliminated Akshay Kumar’s Gold (107.37) from the list.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

It will be interesting to see, how much the distance the magnum opus covers at the box office, as there is no major competition till Shankar’s 2.0 arrives.

Thugs Of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in key roles, released on 8th November 2018.