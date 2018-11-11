Thugs Of Hindostan 3-Day Total VS Race 3, Aamir Khan VS Salman Khan – SHOCKING Results!

Amidst much anticipation, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan released across the country. After a thunderous start, the movie faced a roadblock due to negative campaign on social media and disappointing word-of-mouth. Despite much hype and huge advance bookings, it has performed on the same lines or even lower than another debacle of the year, Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Thugs Of Hindostan became the all-time highest opener for Bollywood, by raking 50.75 crores on its first day. On the second day, the poor reactions from the audience showed an impact on the footfalls, as the movie dipped by almost 46% by collecting 28.25 crore. Although this is an amazing figure for any movie, given the blockbuster start it managed, the numbers indicate the downfall of the movie amongst the audience. Now, the action-adventure saga has further dropped on its third day, as it collected 22.75 crore. It is a huge drop of almost 55%, when compared with day 1 and takes the total to 101.75 crore at the box office.

Surprisingly, Thugs has performed even worse than Salman Khan’s Race 3, which is another disappointing affair of the year. Race 3 opened with the figures of 29.17 crores on the first day and despite the bashing on social media and unfavorable reactions, the movie showed an impressive jump by collecting 38.14 crores on day 2.

The movie maintained a healthy momentum and raked another 39.16 crore on its third day, taking the three day total to 106.47 crore at the box office. Yes, Thugs Of Hindostan is enjoying an extended 4 day weekend but if we compare apples to apples, the three day total of Aamir Khan starrer is lower.

Now, given the scale of the movie and presence of powerful star cast, Thugs Of Hindostan was expected to score more even the worst case scenario. After an extended weekend of four days, there will be a real litmus test for the movie, as it seems that the audience has outright rejected the content.