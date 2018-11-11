Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Tough Times Come Sooner!

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan surpassed Rs 50 crore on its opening day. A majority of critics gave it a thumbs down, but due to the festive release and mammoth advance, the film managed to achieve that number on day 1.

The film minted Rs 52.25 crore (including Hindi, Tamil & Telugu versions) on Thursday, but showed a huge decline on its second day taking a total in the range of 78.75 crores*. The day 3 early trends are shocking because the movie, without remaining stable, has steeped further. Now as per the early trends flowing in, the movie has collected in the range of 20-22 crores on day 3. The number can fluctuate given the movie’s performance at the night shows. But this should take the total of the film in the range of 99 crores – 101 crores.

It’s almost given that the movie will enter 100 crore club today, much more interesting to see is how it fares hereafter on Sunday and especially during weekdays, as this action-adventure saga has seen some worst feedback coming its way.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya said: “Thugs of Hindostan is the quintessential Hindi movie that we love to watch with our friends and families. We were lucky to get two of the biggest stars of our generation to come together for an out-and-out masala Diwali entertainer and we are humbled and ecstatic with the love and appreciation that audiences have showered on ‘Thugs…’ to help the film create box office history on day one.”

“We are thrilled to see that audiences across age groups, across India, are loving Thugs of Hindostan and have made our film a part of their Diwali plans. We made ‘Thugs…’ with a vision to provide a pure festive entertainer for the entire family and this result is extremely gratifying for all of us at YRF.”

The action-packed adventure is set on the high seas.

Aamir, who plays the character of Firangi, said: “I am humbled by the love and affection of the audience.”

All in all, critics were not impressed by the “juvenile storytelling” of the film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The period film is fictional and created an expectation to offer a big canvas experience to the audience, with its trailer.

Some critics also called the film ‘a golden opportunity lost’ and ‘a king-sized disappointment’.