Thor: Love and Thunder is currently the most awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe film of the year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Chris Hemsworth returns as the God of Thunder along with other cast members. Looking at the eagerness of the fans, it is expected that the film will definitely do wonders at the box office and today we’ll look at the opening and worldwide collection of previous Thor’s solo releases.

The upcoming film which is directed by Taika Waititi, also stars Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, while Tessa Thompson returns to action as Valkyrie, along with Natalie Portman, who is now the Mighty Thor. The upcoming MCU flick is scheduled to release on July 7.

Looking at the first film, which was released in 2011, as per BoxOfficeMojo, during the time Thor had collected $25.5 million on its opening day, while it earned $449.3 million worldwide. Although the film did less business than Iron Man and Iron Man 2, but it still broke The Incredible Hulk’s BO collection.

Later in 2013, Thor: The Dark World was released and again the expectations of fans grew tremendously. Although the film had received mixed reactions but it was still successful in crossing the first film’s Box Office collections. On its opening day, Chris Hemsworth starrer made around $31.9 million, on the other hand, the worldwide collection was over $644 million.

Lastly, Thor: Ragnarok, which was released in 2017, received a tremendous response, especially, Taika Waititi’s involvement as director and actor made a huge difference. Other than this, films visual effects, music, and humour also received a lot of appreciation. Meanwhile, the opening day collection was much higher than the first two films, which was $46.8 million, while the MCU flick collected over $854 million worldwide.

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, seems like, Chris Hemsworth has a crucial task to surpass the Box office records of his previous solo MCU films.

