Demi Morre’s critically acclaimed horror film The Substance is tracking for a low start during its debut on September 20, 2024. Despite garnering rave reviews, the film is expected to be the lowest-grossing film among multiple new entries.

The body-swap horror film directed by Coralie Fargeat stars Demi Moore alongside Margaret Qualley. The film follows a TV fitness guru, Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), who loses her job because of her age. Moore’s character then takes part in an experiment called The Substance that births a younger version (Qualley). However, things go awry as a result of the experiment.

Critics praised Moore’s performance, with Variety calling for an Oscar nomination. The outlet said the Ghost actress gave her career’s best performance in the gory horror film. Part of the glowing review said, “Moore hasn’t always had the opportunities to stretch her acting abilities—until now. Under Fargeat’s visionary direction, her haunting and multifaceted performance proves just how much range she has.”

The film also debuted with an 89% critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The site surmised the reviews describing the movie as “Audaciously gross, wickedly clever, and possibly Demi Moore’s finest hour, The Substance is a gasp-inducing feat from writer-director Coralie Fargeat.”

Despite the stellar reviews, The Substance is tracking to earn $3 Million (via Deadline) in the opening weekend. That is the lowest start compared to other new entries hitting theatres. Transformers One, releasing alongside The Substance, is eyeing a $30 million start. Meanwhile, Halle Berry’s thriller is also looking at a $4 million to $7 million debut.

However, Deadline reports that the substance could earn north of $3 million.

