Jackie Chan has been dominating the Chinese box office with the release of his film The Shadow’s Edge, which has climbed to the top of the charts with a $27 million global haul during its second weekend, as per data from Artisan Gateway, as reported on by Variety and The Numbers.

Shadow’s Edge sees Jackie Chan star as surveillance expert Wong-Tak Chung, who’s stationed in Macau. Wong eventually gets pulled into a mission to track down the high-tech criminal known as “The Wolf King”. He partners up with rookie cop He Qiuguo (Zhang Zifeng) in order to get to the bottom of the case, which eventually pits him against the nefarious Fu Longsheng.

The Shadow’s Edge, Nobody, And Dead To Rights Dominate Box Office

Aside from Jackie Chan’s The Shadow’s Edge, another film dominating the Chinese box office is the animated film Nobody (not to be confused with the action flick starring Bob Odenkirk).

Nobody has earned the distinction of being China’s highest-grossing 2D animated feature film of all time, with The Numbers reporting a cumulative box office gross of around $124 million.

Directed by Yu Shui, the film is an adaptation of the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, as told from the perspective of a pig, a weasel, and an orangutan who reside in the Langlang Mountains. Yu Shui had previously directed an episode of the anthology series Yao-Chinese Folktales, where he originally conceived of and introduced the pig character.

Coming in third behind The Shadow’s Edge and Nobody is the period action drama Dead To Rights, which originally opened in July 25, and has since cumulatively raked in an impressive $320 million according to The Numbers, making it China’s third biggest box office success so far.

Dead To Rights is directed by Shen Ao, and is set during 1937, the time of the Nanking Massacre that occurred during World War 2 when China was invaded by Japan. The film focuses on the story of A Chan, a postman who becomes a photo developer and works within a Japan-controlled studio in order to discreetly provide aid to Chinese civilians and protect them from the horrors of Japan’s occupation.

The Shadow’s Edge Is Jackie Chan’s First Major Release Since Karate Kid Legends

The Shadow’s Edge marks Jackie Chan’s return to Chinese cinema after he starred in the globally anticipated Karate Kid: Legends in May of this year. Per Box Office Mojo, Karate Kid: Legends had grossed around $112 million during the box office worldwide. While the Legends did struggle to compete with other heavy-hitters such as Lilo and Stitch and Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning during its run, the film nonetheless wore its influences from the wider Karate Kid franchise on its sleeve, as shown by the easter eggs featured in it.

Follow Box Office Updates on Koimoi for all the latest

Must Read: Weapons Worldwide Box Office: Misses This Major Milestone By A Whisker This Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News