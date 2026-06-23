The Kenji Tanigaki action film The Furious has surpassed a significant milestone at the box office in China. The movie has been holding strong in the region, but the competition is quite tough with Dear You still going strong after weeks. Adding to its struggle, the actioner is also facing Toy Story 5 this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics gave it 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and according to them, the movie erupts into a relentless, blood-drenched action spectacle, with director Kenji Tanigaki crafting a brutal yet balletic showcase of stunningly inventive martial arts choreography. The audience also gave it 95% and stated, “With relentless, striking brutality, The Furious offers a masterclass in choreography and delivers peak martial arts cinema.”

The Furious crosses $25 million milestone at the box office in China

According to Variety’s latest report, the Hong Kong-based action movie posted strong box-office numbers in China this weekend. It collected $6 million at the box office in China over the weekend. The Furious dropped to #4 in China, while Toy Story 5 debuted at #1 in the region. The cumulative total of the martial arts action movie has crossed the $25 million milestone at the Chinese box office. Its total in China currently stands at $25.3 million.

More about the movie

According to Box Office Mojo, The Furious collected $5.3 million at the North American box office. Allied to the $25.2 million international cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $30.5 million. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $20 million and has recouped 100% of that worldwide.

The film follows Wang Wei (Xie Miao), whose daughter is kidnapped by a criminal network. When corrupt police refuse to help, he embarks on a violent quest to find her. His only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim), a relentless journalist searching for his wife, who has mysteriously disappeared. Driven by vengeance, the unlikely duo wages a ruthless war against the kidnappers in an explosive martial arts showdown. The Furious was released on June 12.

Box office summary

Domestic – $5.3 million

International – $25.2 million

Worldwide – $30.5 million

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