The Conjuring: Last Rites continues to lead the box office in North America, despite a noticeable drop in its daily earnings. This decline is surprising given the movie’s early stage in its theatrical run and the massive hype it carried as a horror film finale. Audiences flocked to see the last chapter in the paranormal journey of Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, and the film opened to a record-breaking domestic weekend of $84 million.

The anticipation was sky-high because this instalment promised to conclude the legendary series, yet the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score hinted at problems that audiences seemed willing to overlook initially.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collections

The film has now amassed $400 million worldwide, with domestic collections hitting $152 million and the international box office just shy of $250 million. It consistently earned above $1 million daily until last Monday, when earnings slipped below that threshold. The next day brought a surprising turn as domestic earnings jumped 37% to $1.3 million, which is 46.5% lower than the previous Tuesday, per Box Office Mojo. This showed that, despite slipping interest, there is still some audience engagement that keeps the box office numbers moving.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Summary

North America – $152.8m

International – $249.5m

Worldwide- $402.3m

Theatre Count Drop & Audience Reception

However, the trajectory from here looks more modest. The movie is expected to collect less than Weapons going forward, with domestic daily earnings likely staying under $1 million except on weekends. The film’s weak direction, a plot filled with loopholes, and limited genuine horror moments have made it difficult to sustain audience attention. Besides, word-of-mouth, a crucial factor for box office longevity, has leaned against the movie, making it harder for Last Rites to maintain momentum.

The theatre count has also dropped from 3,802 to 3,413, limiting its reach. Despite these setbacks, the movie is projected to finish its North American run around $180 million, falling short of the initially anticipated $200 million-plus mark.

Last Rites’ Record-Breaking Achievements Despite Setbacks

In total, The Conjuring: Last Rites is projected to finish its theatrical journey just under $500 million. While the opening and franchise reputation gave it a strong head start, the coming days will determine how close it can get to that figure. Audiences have embraced it enough to leave a mark on the year’s box office charts, but its late-stage performance reflects the challenges of sustaining a long-running horror franchise even with loyal fans.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible Box Office: Which MI Movie Delivered The Biggest Return On Budget & Where The Final Reckoning Stands?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News