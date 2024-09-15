Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders might have started slowly at the box office, but it was quick to gain an impressive jump on its second day. Due to positive word of mouth about the compelling plot and Kareena’s star power, the movie managed to witness an impressive growth on its second day. The film has been directed by Hansal Mehta.

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection Day 2

The Buckingham Murders earned 2.41 crore on its second day. This was an astounding spike from the opening day, wherein it had amassed around 1.62 crore. The total collection of the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer now comes to 4.03 crore. Well, if the positive buzz around the movie continues, the box office collection can further witness an upward graph. The movie, however, might face stiff competition from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2, which is still raging a storm at the box office.

The Buckingham Murders is also extra special because it marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first stint as a producer along with Ekta Kapoor. The movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It is made using a combination of Hindi and English, and the backdrop is Buckinghamshire.

About The Buckingham Murders

The movie revolves around Jasmeet Bhamra, aka Jass (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a police officer who lost her child in an arcade shooting by an addict. This leads to her battling a grave trauma and inability to cope with her loss. Things turn more challenging for her when she is assigned a case that eerily reminds her of her loss. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, The Buckingham Murders also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It has been penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

