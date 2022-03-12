There was a further dip in collections for The Batman on its second Friday as 1.50 crores* came in. The first day for the film was around 6 crores so the drop is bigger than what those associated with it would have expected. Had the collections been in the range of 2-2.50 crores at least, the situation would have been better.

The good news for The Batman is that there is no other film suitable for IMAX and 4DX properties that’s currently in the running, so these auditoriums will continue to play The Batman and the occupancy too would be the best here. The ticket prices are double here as well when compared to regular properties, and that will allow the numbers to emerge as overall decent.

The Batman has collected 35.25 crores* so far and with the weekend push on the cards, the 40 crores total should be reached before the weekdays’ resume.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

