Thappad Box Office: Taapsee Pannu Starrer VS Highest Opening Of Women Centric Films – Where Will It Stand?

Thappad Box Office: With Thappad, the duo of director Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu is once again here to entice the audience with a hard-hitting flick, after Mulk. Although the film recorded a low occupancy for the morning shows across the country, the rave reviews are expected to do the trick for evening and night shows.
Earlier, Thappad was predicted to earn around 4 crores on opening day, slightly lower than Taapsee’s Pink (4.32 crores), but highly positive reception might provide a much-needed push in the numbers. The first target would be to cross another women-centric film of the year, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, on an opening day.
Let’s take a look at top 10 openings of Bollywood’s women-centric films:
1) Veere Di Wedding (2018)- 10.70 crores
Lifetime- 83 crores
2) The Dirty Picture (2011)- 9.35 crores
Lifetime- 85 crores
3) Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019)- 8.75 crores
Lifetime- 94.92 crores
4) Dear Zindagi (2016)- 8.75 crores
Lifetime- 68 crores
5) Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)- 8.75 crores
Lifetime- 152 crores
6) Raazi (2018)- 7.53 crores
Lifetime- 123.17 crores
7) Heroine (2012)- 7.20 crores
Lifetime- 44.25 crores
8) Piku (2015)- 5.32 crores
Lifetime- 79.92 crores
9) Akira (2016)- 5.15 crores
Lifetime- 28.73 crores
10) Naam Shabana (2017)- 5.12 crores
Lifetime- 36.50 crores
With last week releases- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, clearly underperforming, it will be interesting to see if Thappad makes it to the list.
What do you think, will Thappad enter into the aforementioned list?
