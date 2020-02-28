Thappad Box Office: Taapsee Pannu Starrer VS Highest Opening Of Women Centric Films – Where Will It Stand?

Thappad Box Office: With Thappad, the duo of director Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu is once again here to entice the audience with a hard-hitting flick, after Mulk. Although the film recorded a low occupancy for the morning shows across the country, the rave reviews are expected to do the trick for evening and night shows.

Earlier, Thappad was predicted to earn around 4 crores on opening day, slightly lower than Taapsee’s Pink (4.32 crores), but highly positive reception might provide a much-needed push in the numbers. The first target would be to cross another women-centric film of the year, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, on an opening day.

Let’s take a look at top 10 openings of Bollywood’s women-centric films:

1) Veere Di Wedding (2018)- 10.70 crores

Lifetime- 83 crores

2) The Dirty Picture (2011)- 9.35 crores

Lifetime- 85 crores

3) Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 94.92 crores

4) Dear Zindagi (2016)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 68 crores

5) Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 152 crores

6) Raazi (2018)- 7.53 crores

Lifetime- 123.17 crores

7) Heroine (2012)- 7.20 crores

Lifetime- 44.25 crores

8) Piku (2015)- 5.32 crores

Lifetime- 79.92 crores

9) Akira (2016)- 5.15 crores

Lifetime- 28.73 crores

10) Naam Shabana (2017)- 5.12 crores

Lifetime- 36.50 crores

With last week releases- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, clearly underperforming, it will be interesting to see if Thappad makes it to the list.

What do you think, will Thappad enter into the aforementioned list?

