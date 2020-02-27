Thappad Box Office Predictions: Here’s How Well Taapsee Pannu Starrer Could Fare On Its Opening Day

Thappad releases this Friday and has seen some good buzz around it building en route arrival. The promo did raise eyebrows and post that Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha did ensure that the film stayed in news. Moreover, the last few days had seen quite some conversations around this and that should ensure that the film’s opening is at least decent.

Not that it would be a mega opening of sorts but at least the visibility is far better than Panga and at least at par with Chhapaak. Kangana Ranaut’s was just not promoted while latter got more prominence after Deepika Padukone’s visit to a campus. In comparison, Taapsee’s Thappad has managed to make some sort of news at least on a consistent basis.

This should ensure that the opening day of the film is around 4 crores. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it would set up some sort of stage for the Anubhav Sinha directed film to grow. Primarily, the film is catering to the urban multiplex audience and that is ironic since predominantly, the theme is more centred towards the interiors. It would eventually manage to reach there if the word of mouth of the film is good.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!