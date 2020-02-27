Thappad Box Office Advance Booking (1 Day Before): To Heavily Depend On The Word Of Mouth

Thappad Box Office: Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in lead is all set to hit cinemas tomorrow. The film’s trailer left an impact but the niche genre and low appeal will restrict its Box Office potential.

The film is likely to be a word-of-mouth dependent one and that’s visible from the opening day advance booking trends. Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing:

Mumbai

In Mumbai, there’s no show which is showing any sign of getting housefull as of now. The advance booking is very limited even though the number of shows are pretty nice.

Delhi

Delhi is no better as there are only two healthy-looking shows as of now. The film needs to pick up its pace fast but the opening day prospects will mostly depend on spot booking.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is totally null at this moment as there’s no show which is getting a good response from the audience.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad also has just 2 fast filling shows and that’s pretty low.

Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Just like Mumbai and Bengaluru, Ahmedabad & Kolkata are also performing very poorly with no good show.

Chennai

Chennai is the only city that is showing some kind of promise. The film is a restricted release in Chennai but has 10-15% fast filling shows at this moment.

Overall, Thappad will need a very strong word of mouth from the audience to perform well at the Box Office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!