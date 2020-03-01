Thappad Box Office Day 2: Shows Good Jump On Saturday

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad showed good growth on Saturday as 5.05 crores came in. On Friday, the film had collected 3.07 crores so this is a jump of around 70%. While this is good indeed, it would have been even better had the collections actually come close to the 6 crores mark. Friday numbers were in any case not quite optimal and hence a better jump on Saturday would have set up for Thappad for a healthier weekend. For now though, the film would find itself in the vicinity of 15 crores, which means weekdays stability is going to be a must.

The film has collected 8.12 crores so far and in the process it has almost equaled the entire weekend numbers of Anubhav Sinha-Taapsee Pannu’s last collaboration Mulk. That film, with Rishi Kapoor leading the show, had collected 8.16 crores and now with Taapsee Pannu as the central protagonist, this number has been reached in two days.

What has to be seen though is how far does Thappad go ahead of Panga. It is going to be touch and go as the Kangana Ranaut starrer had collected 14.91 crores in its first three days and Thappad would be just a little more or less than over the weekend. Post that it would boil down to chasing the first week collections of Panga that stood at 21.36 crores.

