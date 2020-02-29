Thappad Box Office Day 1: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Takes An Ordinary Opening

Thappad Box Office: It had a fair opening at the box office on Friday. It was expected that the film would start in the range of 4-5 crores. This was owing to the kind of buzz that the film had managed to create around 7-10 days prior to release. Moreover, there wasn’t much of a competition from past or present either with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship slowing down. Also, Doordarshan had a very sparse release as well.

However, the numbers were somewhat lower than expectations as 3.07 crores came in. The start of the film in the morning shows was expectedly slow but then there was improvement in the evening and night shows, which helped it reach till this mark. That said, further momentum would have definitely allowed the film to go beyond the major cities.

The film has seen all around positive critical response going for it, which means the collections would definitely turn out to be far better today. In fact while it is a given that 5 crores would be crossed today, it has to be seen how much further to that would it manage to go.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

