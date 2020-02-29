Hrithik Roshan Takes The Hollywood Bus After Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone, Signed By A US Agency

Hrithik Roshan, over the past two decades in Bollywood has become a force to reckon with. While the star is on a streak of giving back to back hits, the news today is that he might get on the Hollywood bus soon following Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone as he has been signed by the Gersh Agency based in the US. Deets below.

Media reports state that Hrithik Roshan has been signed as a talent by the well known Gersh agency which will represent him along KWAN in India with his manager Amrita Sen.

According to a report in the International portal Deadline, Amrita Sen said, “Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today.”

Talking about their plan ahead and what they aim with Hrithik Roshan and his Hollywood spree, Amrita added, “With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and center position on the path towards globalization and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world.”

Meanwhile, in Bollywood Hrithik right now stands strong on two back to back massive Box Office successes. Super 30 and War, both went on to be record breakers. The actor is now gearing for the fourth instalment of his super hero franchise titled Krrish 4. Day isn’t far will might see him in some top notch Hollywood actioner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!