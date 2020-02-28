Kareena Kapoor Khan & Katrina Kaif – Tag-Along Box Office Queens Are All Set To Return & Repeat HISTORY!

Bollywood has witnessed a huge turnaround in the past few years and we have seen young brigade successfully replacing the big guns in the industry. The lady power became prominent with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar taking a driver seat and amongst all such superlative talented performers, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, are two B-Town ladies, who are holding their fort quite well.

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif have completed more than one and a half-decade in the industry and with new faces making an impact every year, the actresses have managed to stay in the A-list. After staying aloof at the box office during the last couple of years, the power of ‘K’ has bounced back impressively.

Firstly talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress is amongst those rare actresses, who have shared screen space with veterans including all three Khans, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. She has been part of four 100 crore grossers (Golmaal 3, Ra.One, Bodyguard and Singham Returns), two 200 crore grossers (3 Idiots and Good Newwz) and one 300 crore grosser (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) to her credit. There was a period from 2016-2019, during which Bebo didn’t make noises but saw a crackling comeback with Good Newwz by the end of 2019. This year, she is all set to leave a mark with Angrezi Medium and a biggie, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

Now, coming to one of the most beautiful actresses of industry, Katrina Kaif has surely come a long way by dodging the remarks of being a stone-faced actress. On multiple occasions, Kat has showcased the acting, dance and action skills. Till now, she has been part of four 100 crore grossers (Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang and Thugs Of Hindostan), two 200 crore grossers (Dhoom 3 and Bharat) and one 300 crore grosser (Tiger Zinda Hai). She is all set to win over the audience by reuniting with Akshay Kumar in highly awaited Sooryavanshi.

On the whole, one must commend the fact that despite tough competition, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, have managed to be in the picture and keep evolving with each film. From being mere a lucky mascot of big banners to crowd-pullers, the journey is highly exemplary!

