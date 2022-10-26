Thank God Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): After much wait, Indra Kumar’s film has finally hit the big screens yesterday, on the occasion of Diwali. Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer had created quite a buzz after teasing fans with posters, teasers, and trailers.

A lot of expectation was associated with the film as many expected that the flick will open in the 10-12 crores range. However, the film only managed to collect 8.10 crores on Tuesday even though releasing during the festive season amid high expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is also worth pointing out that ‘Thank God’ is competing with Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu at the box office. While Akki’s film managed to charm the audience and rake up double-digit numbers on opening day, Ajay Devgn starrer fell short the same.

Nevertheless, considering the post-pandemic period has seen several biggies falling flat, this is a satisfying number considering poor advance booking and competition like Ram Setu. It’s the walk-in audience who has saved the day for the film.

As per the early trending flowing in, Thank God has earned around 6-8 crores on day 2 i.e on Wednesday. Once again it seems, the walk-in audience has saved the day for the film.

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, an ensemble cast includes Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi among others. Previously, Devgn was seen on the big screen in Runway 34 which also underperformed at the box office. On the other hand, Sidharth was last seen in the OTT film Shershaah which became a huge success among the audience.

Going by the audience reception and the reviews, it would be interesting to see how much Thank God will earn in its first week. What do you think? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Setu vs Thank God Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees A Dip While Ajay Devgn’s Film Stays Afloat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram