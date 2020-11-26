2020 may have been a bad year for film fans in India but it’s all set to end on a slightly good note. 3 exciting films are set to hit cinemas all over India and at least two of them have been highly awaited by the fans from a long time. Yes, we are talking about Tenet, Indoo Ki Jawani & Wonder Woman 1984.

Starting with Tenet, the Christopher Nolan directorial released internationally and in the US in August & September only. However, due to extended lockdown of cinemas in India, it continued to be delayed here. But now on December 4, it’s all set to release all over the nation. The sci-fi film is an ambitious project of Nolan and is expected to give the audience a visual treat.

The international cast of Tenet includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The film will release in Indian cinemas in various languages i.e. English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

The film has done a worldwide business of $356.1 million so far and it will be interesting to see how much Indian box office can contribute to the total.

Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani along with Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua is a Bollywood comedy. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and will hit cinemas exactly one week after the release of Tenet i.e. 11 Dec. The trailer of the film released a few days back and it has been quite liked by the viewers.

Then Gal Gadot’s much-awaited film Wonder Woman 1984 will release. The superhero film will release in the US on December 25 but it might hit cinemas in India a week prior i.e. December 18.

Apart from Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and others.

While the year-end looks quite exciting for all of us, we are here to ask you a big question – Which is your most awaited theatrical release for December 2020? You can pick your option in the poll down below.

