Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Proves To Be A Storm & Surpasses Good Newwz’s Monday Numbers

The year 2020 has started on a high note for Bollywood as the first big release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is garnering an excellent response from the public. After churning out a very good first weekend, the film performed exceedingly well on Monday.

The Monday collections were at par with Friday numbers and there was minimal drop thanks to the amazing word of mouth and partial holiday benefit. Tanhaji collected 13.75 crores on Monday which is among the best Monday collections of Bollywood films in the last 12 months.

If we consider the Top 10 Monday collections of Bollywood movies in the last 12 months, Tanhaji stands tall on 5th rank. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected more than films like Mission Mangal, Bharat, Total Dhamaal, Dabangg 3, Good Newwz and even URI: The Surgical Strike which released in the same period last year. The film is only behind movies like Saaho (Hindi), Kabir Singh, War & Housefull 4. Have a look at the Top 10 grossing Bollywood films on Monday in last 12 months:

Housefull 4– 34.56 crores (National Holiday)

War– 20.60 crores

Kabir Singh– 17.54 crores

Saaho (Hindi)- 14.20 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 13.75 crores

Good Newwz– 13.41 crores

Dabangg 3– 10.70 crores

Total Dhamaal– 9.85 crores

Bharat– 9.20 crores

Mission Mangal– 8.91 crores

Gully Boy – 8.65 crores

Note: URI: The Surgical Strike hasn’t been mentioned in the list because it covers the films of the last 12 months.

