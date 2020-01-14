Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Enjoys A Super-Strong Monday!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: The Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is well on its way to score a strong week 1 at the domestic box office. After recording a very good first weekend of 61.75 crores, Tanhaji has held up really strongly on Monday.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has shown a minimal drop on Monday compared to Friday thanks to the amazing word of mouth and partial holiday benefit it got in North India due to Lohri. Even in night shows, the film has benefitted because there’s a partial holiday of Makar Sankranti tomorrow in some parts of India.

As per early estimates, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected in 11-13 crores on Monday compared to 15.10 crores Friday. This trend is excellent so far and the 4-day total business is 72.75-74.75 crores. The film will again have a strong day on Tuesday which will easily make it cross 100 crores mark by the end of week 1.

Before release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior looked like a film with an appeal for a Maharashtrian audience mostly. However, the way it has performed in many cities and states outside Maharashtra has proved that if a good film is made on a big scale with interesting star cast, the audience will always lap it up.

From here, it won’t be a surprise if Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ends up collecting more than 200 crores in lifetime.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!