Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 28: Has A Good Fourth Week

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: It collected quite well in its fourth week as well, what with over 20 crores coming in. The film hung on well on Friday and then saw good jumps on Saturday and Sunday. Post that there was some bit of Monday drop but post that Tuesday to Thursday collections were stable and that allowed the Om Raut directed film to register a healthy number by the close of week.

The Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer currently stands at 259.52 crores and by the close of the fifth week, 270 crores would have been crossed. This week the film would still manage reasonable footfalls but there would be a major impact from next week onwards once Love Aaj Kal arrives. It would then gear up for its satellite and digital premier and rest assured, it would be quite a hit there as well.

2020 has started quite well with a success and now all eyes are on February to repeat at least half a success like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior from one or two releases.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

