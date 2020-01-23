Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan starrer had not only started with a bang, but has been a riot at the box office. The movie witnessed some of the best trends in terms of its day to day collections and has been literally unstoppable at the ticket windows. The same is the case with yesterday’s collections.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has added total collections of 183.34 crores and has managed to do so with the utmost ease. Furthermore, the Om Raut directorial is already a feather added to Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s filmography in just 12 days. Now, as per the early trends flowing in, the film has added another 6-7 crores to its kitty, which is a minimal drop compared to yesterday’s collections of 7.72 crores.

The period drama has been doing better than most biggies that usually witness a downward trend during the weekdays. Furthermore, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 13 Early Trends: Refuses To Slow Down!Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is already out of the race, it will be interesting to see how the film fares with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga hitting the theatre screens tomorrow.

To add onto the treat, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has also been given a tax-free status till April 30 by the Maharashtra Cabinet.

The decision to waive off GST on ticket sales for the movie came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

The martyrdom of Tanaji Malusare — Commander of the Maratha Empire headed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — in the battle of Sinhagad Fort in Pune with the then commander of the fort Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, who was allied with the Mughals, holds a special place in the state’s history.

Besides Maharashtra, several other states have also declared the film tax-free.

