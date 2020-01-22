Jayeshbhai Jordaar LEAKED Pics Ft. Ranveer Singh In His Gujju Avatar Is A Treat To Watch

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Gujarat and we can’t wait to look at his Gujju accent and avatar. He recently wrapped up his Kabir Khan directorial ‘83 which is based on the International Cricket World Cup of 1983.

There’s a video of Ranveer Singh going viral on the internet in which he is seen donning a simple yet exciting look while shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer is snapped on the streets of town Idar in Gujarat. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ranveer is wearing a striped pullover with straight pants and looks like a guy next door. As he walks out of a red and white car, fans start screaming out his name and cheer for him.

Apart from Ranveer, Shalini Pandey from Arjun Reddy film will be seen playing the role of the female lead in Jayesbhai Jordaar. Boman Irani has been roped into play the character of actor Ranveer Singh’s father in the upcoming film “Jayeshbhai Jordaar“. The veteran actor calls the script “rare” and that it’s a “moving story”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!