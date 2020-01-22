Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Film All Set To Touch 100 Crore Mark In Mumbai Alone; Baahubali 2 Is On Top

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is on a money-minting spree and the major chunk of the business is expectedly coming from Maharashtra. Since opening day, the film was said to raking in record numbers in Mumbai territory and finally the figures from the territory have come to the lights.

In its 12 days of theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has accumulated 183.34 crores and in Mumbai alone, the film has amassed around 89 crores which is almost half of its domestic revenue, as per the trade estimates. Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is topping the list here with a collection of around 190 crores, while Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai stands at 2nd place with around 109 crores. Aamir Khan’s PK is at 3rd spot with 105 crores approx and Dangal at 4th with 104 crores approx. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju holds 5th spot with a total of around 102 crores from the city.

Tanhaji too is expected to touch 100 crore mark in the city during 3rd weekend. Apart from Mumbai, the film is making record business in Pune.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020 and also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Ajay Devgn expressed gratitude to the three military chiefs of the nation — Army, Navy and Air Force — for watching his latest film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

“Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji,” Ajay tweeted.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!