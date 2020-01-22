Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Brother Calls Out Sidharth Shukla, Says “If You Have The B***s, Then Hit Him”

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz started off very well and were best friends. Soon something went wrong and the two became the biggest enemies in the house. Recently, Asim’s elder brother, Umar Riaz came to Bigg Boss 13 house to meet him and told him that he is playing really well and all his fans are supporting him.

Sidharth and Asim got into a nasty fight on Monday night and soon it started trending on Twitter. Yesterday, for the first time ever Sidharth broke down and ran to the confession room. He told Bigg Boss that he wants to hit Asim and that he wants to leave the show.

While Twitter was divided into two groups, one for Asim and one for Sidharth, Asim’s brother Umar tweeted about the same fight. He wrote, “Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. #CryBabySid”

He then tweeted, “Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid”

Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Here is the promo from Sid & Asim’s fight:

Well, it’s difficult to say who’s going to win the show at this moment but we hope may the best man/woman win!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!