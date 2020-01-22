Naseeruddin Shah Calls Anupam Kher A Clown; Supports Deepika Padukone Over JNU Visit

Amidst the protests against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) all over the country, the violence in JNU grabbed all the attention. Deepika Padukone visited the campus to show solidarity against the violence but got tremendously bashed by a section of the society. The film fraternity got divided on DP’s act and now, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has come forward lauding the Chhapaak actress.

During an interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah opened up about the whole ‘JNU visit’ episode and lauded Deepika Padukone. He said, “You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose.”

He also spoke about the effect of DP’s stand on her professional career by quoting, “Let us see how she takes it. She’ll lose a few endorsement, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her less beautiful than she is? They’re gonna come around sooner or later. The only god that film industry worships is money.”

Naseeruddin bashed Anupam Kher for expressing any negative views towards the Modi led government. “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it,” he added.

