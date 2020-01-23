Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 13: Check Out This Major Record That The Ajay Devgn Starrer Has Enjoyed

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s film is enjoying amazing trending at the box office. The film is still collecting almost 50% of its first day numbers of 15.10 crores and that too when it is almost at the close of its second week. The film brought in 7.09 crores more on Wednesday and that’s indeed huge. It is practically the only film which is attracting major footfalls in theatres and if it manages to stay over 7 crores mark today as well, it would be a hugely satisfying outing for the Om Raut directed affair.

The film’s overall collections currently stand at 190.43 crores and now it is less than 10 crores away from the 200 Crore Club milestone. The Ajay Devgn led period war drama is seeing one of those fastest entries ever into the elite club and other than Uri: The Surgical Strike, it is the only film to have started at relatively lower levels (when it comes to 200 crores blockbusters) and still cover such a huge distance. Otherwise, the usual 200 Crore Club films begin with an opening in 20/30/40 crores range and then manage to achieve this milestone.

Meanwhile, there are many more records that the film has broken in real quick time. In just 13 days, it has gone past the lifetime numbers of other major biggies like 2.0 (Hindi) [188 crores], Bajirao Mastani [184 crores] and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [190.03 crores]. By tomorrow, it is expected that Ek Tha Tiger [198 crores] would be history as well and from there on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior would begin to challenge the other films which are sitting in the 200 Crore Club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

