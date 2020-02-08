Tanhaji Box Office: NUMBERS’ Fact – Ajay Devgn Starrer Beats Combined Total Of Street Dancer 3D, Chhapaak & 2020 Biggies By Over 100 Crore Margin

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior closed its 4th week run on a record note. It emerged as the 3rd highest earner of week 4 in Bollywood’s history. Interestingly, the numbers are more than the opening week collections of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and Saif-Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaaneman.

Currently, standing at a total of 260.67 crores, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior bagged an amount of 21.65 crores in week 4. The collections are slightly better than Jawaani Jaaneman’s opening week of 20.21 crores and Panga’s 18.21 crores.

Also, a total of 260.67 crores is much greater than a combined collection of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D (71.36 crores*), Jawaani Jaaneman (21.25 crores*), Panga (25.64 crores*) and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak (32.48 crores), which stands at 150.73 crores.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Kajol, Devdatta Nage, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma in key roles.

“Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” chronicles the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s subedaar Tanaji Malusare who sacrificed his life fighting valiantly against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army to save the Sinhagad fort. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the titular role with Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, and Sharad Kelkar cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is over the moon, as Tanhaji entered the Rs 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

He said, “So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!,” reports IANS.

