Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 29: Stays Over The 1 Crore Mark!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Even on its fifth Friday, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is collecting at the box office. The Om Raut directed film brought in 1.15 crores more, which is fine because the collections are still over the 1 crore mark and that is remarkable considering it is the 29th day.

That said, there is a drop when compared to 1.85 crores that the film had fetched on Thursday. Given the trend so far where the Ajay Devgn starrer has held so well ever since the release, one expected the numbers to be in the range of 1.25-1.50 crores in fact.

However, Mohit Suri’s Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani has surprised a bit with its collections turning out to be 6.71 crores and that did put some kind of dent on the collections of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior.

The film now stands at 260.67 crores and with further jumps expected today and tomorrow, the total should read at least 265 crores post the fifth weekend.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

