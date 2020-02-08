Shikara Box Office Day 1: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film Surprises On Its First Day

Shikara Box Office Day 1: Arriving with virtually negligible promotion, the film was expected to collect around 50 lakhs on its first day in the best case scenario. With a geo-political theme to it, the film was in any case catering to a very small segment of audience. Also, the film is not quite mainstream and hence its offbeat theme and execution further meant that all ultimately boiled down to critical acclaim and word of mouth.

Considering these factors, the opening day of 1.20 crores is reasonably decent. In fact this is one film featuring two newcomers around whom no awareness was created either. Hence, ultimately it is the content that is doing the talking and anything over 1 crore is actually a fair start.

Though the film hasn’t really crashed a splash in the media so far, the collections are expected to jump well today. In fact with the kind of trend seen so far, the film could well find itself in 1.75-2 crores range today. If that indeed turns out to be the case, producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra could well end up seeing an overall fair weekend being set up for his Shikara.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

