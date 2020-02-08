Malang Box Office Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Film Opens Better Than Expectations

Malang Box Office Day 1: In this column it was predicted that Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s film would open in 4-5 crores range. However, the numbers turned out to be better as 6.71 crores came in. This is a reasonably good start for the film which wasn’t carrying huge hype en route release.

A start like this has given a good platform for the film to grow on Saturday and Sunday. The word of mouth will come into play now as the reviews are pretty polarised. On one side, the film is being appreciated for its stylish treatment and on the other end, there is also criticism for the complicated drama that has been spun around.

Nonetheless, it would all boil down to how audiences react to the film from here on. If the collections turn out to be in the range of 9-10 crores today, it would be a good enough growth for the Mohit Suri directed film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

