Bigg Boss 13: ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ Fame Rajat Sharma To Interrogate Salman Khan Over Creating Confusion In The House!

Bigg Boss 13 has been more exciting than ever, especially with contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill amongst others who have some masala or the other to provide every now and then. The makers have now invited Aap Ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma to be a part of Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode and below’s all that we know about it.

If recent reports are to be believed, the upcoming episodes will witness Rajat Sharma enter the house and interrogate the housemates based on the accusations made on them, in the usual Aap Ki Adalat style. The episode is said to go on-air on Monday, i.e, 8th February, and all the 7 contestants making it to the finale week will be a part of the event.

Rajat Sharma revealed it all to India TV saying, “Rules are being broken inside. The housemates are constantly bickering and fighting. And this is dividing people outside — across the nation and on social media. I thought it was time I should go inside and ask the housemates why they succumb to pressure and poking and do uncivil things.”

But that’s not it, reports also state that he will be seen holding Salman Khan’s class too, based on accusations that he has created confusions multiple times among the contestants. Asked about the same, “Salman Khan is no stranger to controversies. In fact, his inputs sometimes create confusion among the housemates so I thought I should not spare him too. I will put him on the hot seat first and then move on to the contestants,” Rajat Sharma said. This part of the interrogation will be going live on the weekend, and we already can’t keep calm!

