Tanhaji Box Office: Debutant Om Raut Makes It To Top 20 In Directors’ Power Index; Crosses Sooraj Barjatya, Farah Khan & Others

Tanhaji Box Office: Just like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan got benefitted in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s entry in 200 crore club, debutant director Om Raut has witnessed a hike in Directors’ Power Index. He has gone past the big guns of the industry like Sooraj Barjatya, Farah Khan, David Dhawan and others.

Om Raut has taken a huge leap in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index with 100 more points to his credit. He surpassed filmmakers like Luv Ranjan, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Meghna Gulzar to Farah Khan and Sooraj Barjatya. The list is quite big and Om is currently holding the 16th place in the ranking.

Check out the complete list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Nitesh Tiwari 100 300 50 450 Siddharth Anand 100 300 400 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Prabhudheva 200 200 Farhad Samji

100 200 300 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Om Raut 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Jagan Shakti 200 200 Raj Mehta 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Amar Kaushik 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Sajid Samji 100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Raaj Shaandilyaa 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

Since last year, many young names have made it their way amongst the top filmmakers with the directorial debuts in the aforementioned list and Om Raut has just carried forward the trend.

Speaking about Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, Ajay Devgn is currently in 4th position, while Saif Ali Khan is in the 14th position.

