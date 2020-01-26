Tanhaji Box Office: Debutant Om Raut Makes It To Top 20 In Directors’ Power Index; Crosses Sooraj Barjatya, Farah Khan & Others

Tanhaji Box Office: Just like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan got benefitted in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s entry in 200 crore club, debutant director Om Raut has witnessed a hike in Directors’ Power Index. He has gone past the big guns of the industry like Sooraj Barjatya, Farah Khan, David Dhawan and others.
Om Raut has taken a huge leap in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index with 100 more points to his credit. He surpassed filmmakers like Luv Ranjan, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Meghna Gulzar to Farah Khan and Sooraj Barjatya. The list is quite big and Om is currently holding the 16th place in the ranking.
Check out the complete list below:
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|300
|400
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Prabhudheva
|200
|200
|Farhad Samji
|100
|200
|300
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Om Raut
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Raj Mehta
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Amar Kaushik
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Sajid Samji
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
Since last year, many young names have made it their way amongst the top filmmakers with the directorial debuts in the aforementioned list and Om Raut has just carried forward the trend.
Speaking about Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, Ajay Devgn is currently in 4th position, while Saif Ali Khan is in the 14th position.
